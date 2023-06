Chili’s Grill & Bar in Franklin has closed at Parkway Commons.

The restaurant is located at 3084 Columbia Avenue, with a note on the door announcing its closure. All signage has been removed from the building.

Stating, “We have permanently closed our doors, but wanted to thank you for so many years of sizzling fajitas and good times within this building.”

Two other nearby Chili’s locations are currently open: