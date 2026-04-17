Chili’s Adds Big Crispy Chicken Sandwich to $10.99 3 For Me Menu

Chili’s® Grill & Bar is expanding its industry-leading $10.99 3 For Me value menu in 2026 with the addition of the original Big Crispy and new Spicy Big Crispy chicken sandwiches. The full lineup now features six hand-battered Big Crispy variations, positioning the casual dining chain to directly challenge fast food chicken sandwich offerings. Each 3 For Me meal includes an entrée, fries, bottomless chips and salsa, and an unlimited fountain drink for $10.99. More Eat & Drink News

How Big Is the Chili’s Big Crispy Chicken Sandwich?

According to a local study conducted by the brand, the average Big Crispy filet measured over 80% bigger than the average McDonald’s McCrispy breaded filet. Every Big Crispy sandwich features a thick, hand-battered chicken breast and is served with a side of the brand’s house-made ranch.

What Flavors Are Available in the Big Crispy Lineup?

The full Big Crispy menu at Chili’s includes six variations, each served with pickles and the brand’s signature preparation:

Big Crispy – Hand-battered chicken breast with creamy mayo and crisp pickles on a toasted bun, available on the 3 For Me menu for $10.99

Spicy Big Crispy – Golden hand-battered chicken breast with all-new spicy mayo delivering slow-building heat, balanced with pickles, available on the $10.99 3 For Me menu

Honey-Chipotle Big Crispy – Tossed in Chili’s famous Honey-Chipotle sauce, topped with pickles, served with white cheddar mac & cheese and fries

Nashville Hot Big Crispy – Spicy Nashville-style profile balanced with pickles, served with white cheddar mac & cheese and fries

Buffalo Big Crispy – Classic buffalo sauce with pickles, served with white cheddar mac & cheese and fries

Deluxe Big Crispy – Topped with two slices of thick-cut bacon, melty Swiss cheese, mayo, fresh lettuce and tomato, served with white cheddar mac & cheese and fries

Additional information about the full Big Crispy campaign can be viewed at Chilis.com/bigcrispy.

Source: Restaurant News