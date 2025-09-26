Chili’s Viral ‘MozzMates’ Costume Returns for Halloween

Sept. 23, 2025 – The viral Nashville Hot Mozz costume is back — and this time Chili’s® Grill & Bar has teamed up with reality star JaNa Craig to add a competitive twist – and the possibility of a date with JaNa at Chili’s – to the Halloween fun. After last year’s debut sold out in 20 minutes, the two-person “MozzMates” costume returns on Oct. 1, giving fans another chance to take their love of Chili’s most aesthetically pleasing appetizer to the next level.

What started as a simple cheese pull turned into a social media sensation. Chili’s Fried Mozz — a staple of the Triple Dipper® — has been captivating TikTok for more than a year now, driving massive cultural buzz. So much so that Chili’s sold more than one Triple Dipper every second – 41 million total – in its recently ended fiscal year, proving that the beloved classic is more relevant than ever.

“When we saw epic cheese pulls take over TikTok last spring we jumped on that moment, and the momentum hasn’t slowed,” said Jesse Johnson, Chili’s Vice President of Marketing. “We leaned in with launches like Nashville Hot Mozz and the Triple Dipper Dream Collection. The MozzMates costume was a fan-favorite last year, and we’re excited to give more fans the chance to not only pull the cheese … but be the cheese this Halloween.”

Chili’s is partnering with JaNa Craig to find her ultimate MozzMate. Through September 30, fans can enter to win a date with JaNa Craig by posting an Instagram or TikTok video using #ChilisMozzMates explaining why they’d be the perfect pair for JaNa. The best entry wins the chance to join her on a real Chili’s date — MozzMates costume optional, cheese pulls required. Full contest rules can be found at chilis.com.

To round out spooky season, Chili’s is bringing back its fan-favorite Witches Brew Marg as October’s $6 Marg of the Month. Last October, Chili’s served more than one million Witches Brew Margs – making it one of the program’s most popular margaritas. The seasonal marg is crafted with Lunazul® Blanco Tequila, blue curaçao, Monin® Granny Smith Apple and house-made sour and finished with a witch’s broom swizzle stick.

Chili’s fans can find the MozzMates costume exclusively at welcometochilis.com for $75, starting on Oct. 1 at 11 a.m. ET (while supplies last), perfect for dressing up with their best friend, partner, or even their perfect MozzMate.

Source: Chili’s

