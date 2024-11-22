Chili’s Turns Viral Triple Dipper Into Holiday Gift Collection

Inspired by the Triple Dipper’s iconic cheese pulls, perfectly smashed burger bites and sauced Chicken Crispers®, Chili’s is unveiling a limited-edition holiday line for fans to wrap themselves in the bold flavors they love. Found exclusively at welcometochilis.com, the collection will be available in limited daily drops starting Thursday, Nov. 21, at noon ET each day while supplies last. The Triple Dipper Dream Collection includes:

Triple Dipper Dream Collection: Super fans can fully immerse themselves in Triple Dipper relaxation with the bundle inclusive of the Triple Dipper Bedding, Big Mouth Bites ™ Eye Mask and Honey Chipotle Chicken Crisper ® Socks ($100).

Super fans can fully immerse themselves in Triple Dipper relaxation with the bundle inclusive of the Triple Dipper Bedding, Big Mouth Bites Eye Mask and Honey Chipotle Chicken Crisper Socks ($100). Triple Dipper Bedding Bundle: The ultimate fan gift, this bedding set includes pillow covers inspired by Chili’s Nashville Hot Mozz, Chicken Crispers, and Big Mouth Bites, a Chili’s basket liner–themed fitted sheet and flat sheet, and a Chili’s basket bed skirt. Available in queen size ($85).

The ultimate fan gift, this bedding set includes pillow covers inspired by Chili’s Nashville Hot Mozz, Chicken Crispers, and Big Mouth Bites, a Chili’s basket liner–themed fitted sheet and flat sheet, and a Chili’s basket bed skirt. Available in queen size ($85). Big Mouth Bites Eye Mask: Cucumbers over the eyes are relaxing, but a Big Mouth Bites Eye Mask is sure to have fans dreaming of their next visit to Chili’s ($10).

Cucumbers over the eyes are relaxing, but a Big Mouth Bites Eye Mask is sure to have fans dreaming of their next visit to Chili’s ($10). Honey Chipotle Chicken Crisper Socks: Cozy up with socks that resemble Chili’s Honey Chipotle Chicken Crispers featuring toes dipped in Chili’s famous house-made ranch for the ultimate Chili’s vibe ($15).

“Chili’s fans have been dreaming about the Triple Dipper all year, so we decided to interpret that dream in the most literal way possible with a set that fully embodies this fan favorite,” said George Felix, Chili’s Chief Marketing Officer. “At the end of a long day, who wouldn’t want to pull on some Chicken Crispers socks, cover those eyes with Burger Bites and cozy up to a Nashville Hot Mozz pillow? As I always say (starting right now), eat well, sleep well, Chili’s well.”

The limited-edition Triple Dipper Dream Collection is available while supplies last and is expected to sell out fast, so fans are encouraged to act quickly to secure their items. All orders placed before December 12 will arrive in time for holiday gifting.

With the brand’s Q1 Earnings report showing Triple Dipper sales up 70 percent year over year, it has carved out its place among Chili’s staples like burgers, Chicken Crispers, fajitas and margaritas. It inspired Chili’s first secret menu item, Nashville Hot Mozz, which has already graduated to the Chili’s menu. The brand also capitalized on the Triple Dipper love this fall with a two-person Halloween costume that showcases the viral cheese pull of the Fried Mozzarella.

Visit our HomeTown Holidays Sponsors and Gift Guides

Now, Chili’s wants to make everyone’s holiday wishes come true in-restaurant again, adding Honey Chipotle Mozz to the secret menu following the successful introduction of the Nashville Hot Mozz earlier this year. Get your Fried Mozzarella sauced in Chili’s sweet-and-spicy fan-favorite sauce as part of the Triple Dipper or Fried Mozzarella appetizer.

To learn more about Chili’s Triple Dipper Dream Collection visit welcometochilis.com. For more on Chili’s new Honey Chipotle Mozz and to find your nearest location, visit chilis.com.

Source: Chili’s

More Eat & Drink

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email