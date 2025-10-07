Chili’s Sets the Queso Standard with All-New Southwestern Queso

Chili’s® Grill & Bar is introducing a standout addition to its menu with the new Southwestern Queso, a must-try for queso fans everywhere. After nearly two years in development, Southwestern Queso will replace two previous iterations, Skillet Beef and White Skillet Queso, with a new recipe that finally gives guests the queso they deserve, starting Tuesday, Oct. 7.

Over the past three years, Chili’s has invested hundreds of millions of dollars to improve its food, service and atmosphere – including upgrading menu staples like the improved Baby Back Ribs and revamped Frozen Margaritas made with PATRÓN – helping to restore the brand’s place as the top casual dining restaurant in the U.S. Given Skillet Beef and White Skillet Queso each only account for about 1% of sales, guests are clearly looking for a better queso from Chili’s. The grill and bar recognized it was time to invest in this area and set out to develop the best queso to enjoy alongside its fan-favorite chips and salsa.

With a clear goal and clear guest feedback, Chili’s created a better option for guests nationwide. The result is the new Southwestern Queso, which delivers the upgrade fans have been craving. Featuring a melty blend of American and cheddar cheeses, fire-roasted green chilies, sweet onions, and a hint of lime, the new queso delivers a smooth texture and Southwestern flavors that are the perfect pairing for Chili’s iconic tortilla chips. Listening to guests and restaurant teams for real-time feedback is a crucial piece of Chili’s DNA and a critical part of this process. In a taste test, nearly 70% of respondents prefer the new, refined flavor profile of the Southwestern Queso when compared to the previous Skillet Beef Queso.

Chili’s is so confident in this new offering that it’s also giving guests the opportunity to try it for free. From Oct. 7 – Oct. 21, all My Chili’s members can redeem free Southwestern Queso and chips, giving guests the chance to try what Chili’s believes is the best queso available nationwide (limit one per My Chili’s member; restrictions apply).

Guests will have more ways of pairing the new queso with favorite menu items – available as a standalone appetizer with Chili’s signature thin chips and house-made salsa, as part of the Dip Trio, or as a dippable side with Chili’s famous Sizzlin’ Fajitas. Southwestern Queso also tops new Chicken Bacon Ranch Nachos – a very-Chili’s take on nachos inspired by the fan-favorite flavor combination, featuring chicken, bacon bits, a generous pour of Southwestern Queso and topped with Pico de Gallo, sour cream and a drizzle of Chili’s signature house-made ranch.

Chili’s invites all guests in to try the new Southwestern Queso and Chicken Bacon Ranch Nachos beginning Tuesday, Oct. 7. To find a Chili’s near you or to join the My Chili’s program, please visit Chilis.com .

