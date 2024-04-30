Chili’s Introduces the Big Smasher Burger to ‘3 for Me’ Menu

April 29, 2024 – Chili’s® Grill & Bar sees fast food fans growing frustrated with the rising cost of fast food combo meals. The solution? Making the Chili’s 3 For Me® menu better than it’s ever been with new additions starting at $10.99, including a new Crispy Chicken sandwich, and most notably a new burger, aptly titled, the Big Smasher.

Chili’s Big Smasher, the brand’s first burger innovation in three years, has twice the beef of a Big Mac®* and flavors fast food lovers will recognize. Made with diced red onions, lettuce, pickles, Thousand Island dressing, American cheese, and, of course, a Chili’s staple, a nearly half-pound, hand-smashed burger patty, the Big Smasher is a standout offering burger lovers deserve.

Chili’s 3 For Me menu has provided industry-leading value since its introduction. Guests can enjoy a bottomless non-alcoholic beverage, bottomless chips and salsa, plus the Big Smasher with fries for just $10.99, a starting price that hasn’t changed since Chili’s 3 for Me hit menus in 2022. Adults can also add a Chili’s classic margarita for just $3.99, a deal that certainly won’t be found in any drive thru.

Chili’s is also challenging fans on X to share why Chili’s is better than fast food. People who share their review by quote retweeting and using #Chilis3ForMeRescue could win a gift card to cover a $10.99 3 For Me meal during their next visit to Chili’s.**

Chili’s new Big Smasher burger and Crispy Chicken sandwich are available as part of Chili’s 3 For Me menu in participating restaurants nationwide beginning April 29. For more information and to find a Chili’s location near you, visit chilis.com .

*Big Mac® is a registered trademark of McDonald’s Corporation. The comparison is made based on the Big Mac’s pre-cooked patty weight of 3.2 oz (collectively).

**Giveaway Terms and Conditions: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the United States and the District of Columbia who are eighteen (18) years of age or older, except residents of Rhode Island. Begins 11:00 AM ET on 4/29/24; ends 11:59:59 PM ET on 5/2/24. Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries received. For Official Rules and eligibility, visit x.com/chilis. Sponsor: Brinker International Payroll Company, L.P., 3000 Olympus Blvd., Dallas, TX 75019.

Source: Chili’s

More Eat & Drink News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email