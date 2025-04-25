Chili’s Adds New Big QP Burger to For Me Menu

April 15, 2025 – As consumer frustration grows faster than the cost of a drive-thru meal, Chili’s Grill & Bar is once again coming to the rescue with the addition of the Big QP burger to its 3 For Me menu. While Chili’s has the best value in the industry, the fan-favorite grill & bar also recognizes that guests can’t always find themselves at Chili’s. So, when there is truly no other choice but fast food, Chili’s is helping diners offset the outrageous cost of fast food and calling out those pricey “value” meals yet again with Fast Food Financing, a limited-time in-person pop-up experience.

On April 16 and 17, fans can stop by the pop-up experience at 37 Union Square West New York, NY 10003 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST. Located next to a popular fast food restaurant, Chili’s Fast Food Financing was created with one mission in mind: to be the solution to the insanity of today’s outrageous fast food prices. Guests will be welcomed into the immersive space where they will go through a process that simulates a financing store experience. Once “approved”, eligible guests will receive a gift card (while supplies last) to help offset the insane cost of a fast food combo meal and then gain access to a Chili’s speakeasy where they can try the all-new Big QP burger with fries, bottomless chips and salsa, and a bottomless drink to see firsthand how Chili’s provides a better value than fast food.

Chili’s continues to make its 3 For Me menu even more value-packed with this latest introduction of the Big QP. The new burger features familiar fast food flavors with two slices of American cheese, mustard, ketchup, pickles, diced onions and 85% more beef than a Quarter Pounder® with Cheese*. Starting today, the Big QP is available at Chili’s locations nationwide as part of the 3 For Me menu, featuring bottomless chips and salsa, an unlimited fountain drink and the Big QP with fries for just $10.99 – a dining experience that’s less expensive than a comparable meal at McDonald’s.

The Big QP joins Chili’s 3 For Me menu alongside the Big Smasher, which was introduced last year and has twice the beef of a Big Mac® **. Chili’s is proving once again that the best value doesn’t come from a drive-thru.

Guests who are not in New York City to visit the pop-up experience in person can also get in on Fast Food Financing with social giveaways on X. Fans can follow Chili’s for more information. To learn more about Fast Food Financing, visit fastfoodfinancing.com, and to find a Chili’s near you, visit chilis.com.

Source: Chili’s

