Children’s Clothing Designer Launches Sleepwear Brand

Strasburg Children, renowned for crafting handmade heirloom special occasion wear for children, launched Little Worldz, a new children’s sleepwear brand focused on comfort, imagination and sustainability.

Little Worldz was designed to create whimsical and timeless sleepwear that will join children on any journey their imagination can create. Every collection has a story. Crafted from durable yet soft and flexible bamboo, which is more durable and softer than standard fabrics, Little Worldz clothing is made to last and provide comfort and creativity to grow with children for long-term wear.

“We are thrilled to introduce Little Worldz and bring our commitment to quality clothing to a broader audience,” said JaNay Nichols, co-founder of Little Worldz. “Strasburg Children has been a part of families’ special days for decades. Now, we can help make every night special and fun, too, through Little Worldz, which was created intentionally with the comfort of kids and their parents in mind.”

Little Worldz is launching six collections—Space Explorer, Beach Getaway, Football Fanatic, Astrological Adventures, Blueberry Cottage and Birthday Bash—in three outfit styles, including zipper footies, romper pajamas and two-piece pajamas, blankets and accessories.

Strasburg Children is known for its small-batch clothing made by artisan seamstresses, which includes hand embroidery and smocking, lace accents, fabric-covered buttons, French seams and built-in linings to ensure a quality product created to last.

The Little Worldz customer service team has the heart of a small, local business backed by decades of experience. Customers can expect fast and quality products every time.

The first six collections are available for purchase now at www.littleworldz.com. Little Worldz will release new collections regularly to fit any season or child’s interests.

