CHILD ALERT: Child Alone in the Old Natchez Trace Rd and Moran Rd Area

CHILD ALERT from Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.
If anyone sees a child who appears to be alone in the area of Old Natchez Trace Rd and Moran Rd … call 911 or the Sheriff’s Department immediately.
A caller reported a child, a white male about 8 yrs old, was seen with a white blanket around his shoulders.
CHILD ALERT from @WCSO_Sheriff. If anyone sees a child who appears to be alone in the area of Old Natchez Trace Rd and Moran Rd … call @WCSO_Sheriff 911 immediately. A caller reported a child, a white male about 8 yrs old, was seen with a white blanket around his shoulders. pic.twitter.com/JI4AaurlqH
— WCSO Franklin TN (@WCSO_Sheriff) January 16, 2023