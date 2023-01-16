CHILD ALERT: Child Alone in the Old Natchez Trace Rd and Moran Rd Area

By
Michael Carpenter
-

CHILD ALERT from Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

If anyone sees a child who appears to be alone in the area of Old Natchez Trace Rd and Moran Rd … call 911 or the Sheriff’s Department immediately.

A caller reported a child, a white male about 8 yrs old, was seen with a white blanket around his shoulders.

