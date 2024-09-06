Chief Deputy Mark Elrod Retires After 26 Years of Service

Williamson County Sheriff’s Office honored the career of Chief Deputy Mark Elrod, who has proudly served the citizens of Williamson County for the past 26 years.

Starting his journey with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office in 1998, Chief Elrod quickly rose through the ranks, shaping the future of law enforcement in the community. From Patrol Sergeant to founding member of the SWAT team and eventually Chief Deputy, his leadership, dedication, and commitment to this office have left a lasting impact.

“Chief Deputy Elrod’s contributions to the safety and security of Williamson County will be remembered for years to come. We wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement,” Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said.

