Chicken Salad Chick Welcomes Back Dill-icious Diva Flavor

March 3, 2025 – Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is bringing back its beloved Dill-icious Diva flavor for a limited time. Available now through the end of May, this seasonal twist on classic chicken salad offers a fresh and flavorful taste of spring.

The Dill-icious Diva is loaded with freshly chopped dill and crisp cucumbers, making it the perfect springtime snack. First introduced in 2015 as part of the brand’s Pick a New Chick Contest, this iconic flavor was originally created by one of Chicken Salad Chick’s guests, Jennifer Kirkland of Tallahassee, Florida, and quickly earned its place as a returning fan-favorite.

Whether enjoyed as a scoop or traditional sandwich of choice, the Dill-icious Diva is a great option for those looking to add a new, unique dill twist to their springtime dining experience.

For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and LinkedIn for the latest news and trends.

Source: Chicken Salad Chick

More Eat & Drink

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email