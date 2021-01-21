Chicken Salad Chick Giving Away Free Scoops on January 21

In celebration of their birthday on Thursday, Jan. 21, Chicken Salad Chick customers can receive a free scoop of the classic carol chicken salad.

Via Facebook, Chicken Salad Chick shared, “Join us TOMORROW, January 21st, for Guest Appreciation Day (aka our version of a Birthday thank you)… and a FREE Scoop of Classic Carol! ** To show our appreciation, every guest, no matter how you visit us, will receive a FREE Scoop of Classic Carol. A Free Scoop will be gifted to every guest who comes into the restaurant for takeout or dine-in, or added to every online, curbside and delivery order.”

The message does state it’s for participating restaurants only with a limit of one scoop per guest.

There are two locations of Chicken Salad Chick in Williamson County – 4867 Main Street, Spring Hill, and 5050 Carothers Parkway, Franklin.

For the latest updates, visit Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook.