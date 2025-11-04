Chicken Salad Chick Brings Back ‘Deck The Holly’ For The Holidays

Nov. 3, 2025 – Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is adding some extra cheer to the season with the return of its fan-favorite holiday flavor, Deck the Holly. Available now through the end of the year, guests can once again enjoy this festive take on a Chicken Salad Chick classic.

This seasonal favorite puts a cheerful twist on the signature Jalapeño Holly flavor, combining bold jalapeños and tender chicken with festive cranberries for a sweet, spicy and savory taste that’s both comforting and exciting. Whether you’re looking for something special to spice up your lunch or the perfect addition to a holiday gathering, Deck the Holly is available as a scoop, sandwich, or to-go as a Quick Chick.

The holiday season is also the perfect time to take part in Chicken Salad Chick’s largest fundraising effort, the annual Giving Card promotion. Each year, the CSC Foundation though the Giving Card campaign raises funds to help feed the hungry and support children with cancer. When guests spend $5 to purchase a Giving Card, they’re contributing to a local food bank or charity in their community, as well as CURE Childhood Cancer, which funds critical pediatric cancer research and provides support to patients and their families. In return, guests receive up to $75 in Chick offers, redeemable through the Chicken Salad Chick app.

This holiday season, guests can earn double points on all purchases made on select Double Points Days – November 20 and December 10. To participate, guests can enroll in the Chicken Salad Chick rewards program by downloading the app, where points can be redeemed year-round for free food and special discounts.

For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com.

