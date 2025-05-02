Chicken Salad Chick Announces BOGO Deal for Mother’s Day Weekend

Just in time for Mother’s Day weekend, Chicken Salad Chick is offering a delicious way to celebrate the special women in your life.

On Friday, May 9, customers can take advantage of a buy one, get one free Quick Chick promotion that’s perfect for treating Mom—or yourself—to something special.

This limited-time offer provides an excellent opportunity to grab a convenient and tasty gift that shows appreciation for mothers, grandmothers, and all the mom-figures who make a difference. With their signature homemade flavors and commitment to Southern hospitality, Chicken Salad Chick continues their tradition of helping families celebrate important moments together.

Don’t miss this chance to make Mother’s Day weekend even more special with a delicious treat from Chicken Salad Chick on Friday, May 9!

More Eat & Drink

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email