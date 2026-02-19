Chicken Bacon Ranch Street Chalupas Hit Taco Bell Menus

Taco Bell is bringing a fresh spin to one of America’s most beloved flavor combinations. The new Chicken Bacon Ranch Street Chalupas and Chicken Bacon Ranch Nacho Fries are available for a limited time at participating Taco Bell locations starting February 19, 2026.

What Are Taco Bell’s Chicken Bacon Ranch Street Chalupas?

The Chicken Bacon Ranch Street Chalupas ($5.99) feature two toasted cheddar Street Chalupa shells filled with slow-roasted chicken, crispy bacon, freshly prepared daily pico de gallo, shredded cheddar cheese, and Taco Bell’s creamy Avocado Ranch Sauce. Street Chalupas always come as a two-pack, doubling down on the indulgence factor. This marks the third flavor iteration of the Street Chalupa format, continuing the evolution of a best-selling innovation that has built a dedicated fanbase with each return.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Nacho Fries Are Back With a Twist

Alongside the Street Chalupas, Taco Bell is rolling out the Chicken Bacon Ranch Nacho Fries ($4.99). The brand’s iconic golden, crispy fries are topped with slow-roasted chicken, flavorful bacon, warm nacho cheese sauce, Avocado Ranch Sauce, and pico de gallo. The Nacho Fries platform remains one of Taco Bell’s most celebrated limited-time offerings, and the Chicken Bacon Ranch version delivers the classic flavor pairing through one of the menu’s most craveable formats.

Taco Bell Discovery Luxe Box and Rewards Deals

Fans can find the Chicken Bacon Ranch Street Chalupas featured in the $9 Discovery Luxe Box, which includes Chicken Bacon Ranch Street Chalupas, a Cheesy Bean & Rice Burrito, Chips & Nacho Cheese Sauce, and a medium fountain drink. New Taco Bell Rewards members can score a free welcome reward featuring Chicken Bacon Ranch Street Chalupas when they sign up in the app from February 19 to March 18, 2026. From February 26 to March 4, Grubhub diners can take advantage of $5 off orders of $20 or more with the purchase of Chicken Bacon Ranch Nacho Fries, with the promo auto-applied at checkout.

Myke Towers Partners With Taco Bell for the Launch

Global Latin music powerhouse and Taco Bell superfan Myke Towers is amplifying his partnership with the brand by featuring his hit song “SUNBLOCK” in the premiere Chicken Bacon Ranch Street Chalupas spot airing in the US and Puerto Rico. The collaboration builds on his earlier work with the brand, where he re-launched Taco Martes at Taco Bell locations across the Latin America/Caribbean region and Spain in 2026.

