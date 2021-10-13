Chick-fil-A Tests Ghost Kitchen Concept in Nashville

Little Blue Menu, a ghost kitchen concept, affiliated with Chick-fil-A will launch in Nashville

Little Blue Menu is named after Chick-fil-A founder S. Truett Cathy’s original blue menu at the Hapeville Dwarf House, which he was continually changing to give customers what they wanted most. It’s where he invented (and customers taste-tested) the Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich and served staples like hamburgers, collard greens, and lemon pie.

The delivery kitchen concept features three new virtual restaurants, as well as tried-and-true Chick-fil-A menu options, offering meal solutions to families and friends who each want something different, but need it to arrive in one order. Now, by launching these virtual restaurants in conjunction with Chick-fil-A, guests can enjoy the food they love, without having to sacrifice variety, convenience, or safe service.

“Delivery is here to stay,” states John Moore, one of the three Chick-fil-A franchised Operators who will oversee the Little Blue Menu delivery kitchen in Nashville. “Now more than ever, customers want a variety of options delivered quickly, right to their doorstep.”

The delivery radius for the Little Blue Menu Nashville facility, located on Church Street between 17th and 16th Ave. N, will be approximately 10 minutes. But delivery isn’t just about speed – drivers will deliver bundled meals with the help of hybrid electric vehicles, adding to the experience for when hunger strikes.

“We are committed to bringing a level of service, professionalism, and hospitality to the delivery process,” Moore says. “Our guests can expect the level of trustworthy service they’re accustomed to with Chick-fil-A.”

Learn more about available positions at Little Blue Menu in Nashville by visiting applyatlbm.com.