Chick-fil-A Brings Back Two Seasonal Menu Favorites

Chick-fil-A is serving holiday cheer with the return of two wintertime favorites. Beginning this week, the festive Peppermint Chip Milkshake and Chicken Tortilla Soup are back for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide. Guests will also be able to deck the halls and spark some joy with limited-edition Chick-fil-A® holiday merchandise, available for the season at select restaurants.

First added to the menu in 2008, the Peppermint Chip Milkshake has become an annual tradition. The peppermint-flavored treat is hand-spun the old-fashioned way, combining Chick-fil-A Icedream® dessert with chips of peppermint bark topped with whipped cream and a cherry.*

Guests can also enjoy the seasonal comfort of Chicken Tortilla Soup, which has become an annual offering at restaurants since 2012. The soup features shredded chicken with navy and black beans — all in a white creamy base with a blend of vegetables and spices. Both the Chicken Tortilla Soup and the Peppermint Chip Milkshake are available for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide.

“Every family has its own set of holiday traditions, and the Peppermint Chip Milkshake and Chicken Tortilla Soup have become annual traditions for our Chick-fil-A guests,” said Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A, Inc. “During a year when the way we celebrate may feel a bit different, we hope these two seasonal favorites will help bring a touch of familiarity.”