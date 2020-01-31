Franklin will be home to another Chick-fil-A soon.

A new Chick fil A will open in Berry Farms at 203 Lanthram Lane. The owners announced on Facebook that the opening day is set for February 19.

“We are proud to announce our opening date. February 19. Please come by and meet our team. -Richard and Jeanne Hammontree”

The Berry Farms Chick-fil-A will be owned and operated by Jeanne Hammontree who also own and operate the South Franklin Chick-fil-A on Columbia Avenue. Prior to the South Franklin location, Jeanne owned and operated the CoolSprings Galleria location (inside the mall). The new Chick-fil-A will be about 4,9995 square footage with seating for 114 inside and 16 outside.

On the Chick fil A website, it states the Berry Farms locations invites those who live in zip codes 37064, 37069, 37179, 38401 to join for part of their opening celebration and participate in the First 100 12 Hour Campout, an overnight event that awards the first 100 customers with Chick-fil-A for a year! A valid U.S. federal or state government-issued ID is required to participate.

Berry Farms is scheduled to open on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. The First 100 promotion registration is scheduled to begin at 6 pm local time on Tuesday, February 18. The First 100 12-Hour Campout will conclude at approximately 6 am local time on Wednesday, February 19. Giveaway Items will be awarded at approximately 6 am local time on Wednesday, February 19. Participants may be accompanied by up to 5 guests

A new Chick-fil-A opened in Franklin last year on Highway 96.