The new Chick fil A in the Berry Farms community at 203 Lanthram Lane will open Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 6 am. This will be the fifth location in Franklin, the second to open in the last six months.

The Berry Farms Chick-fil-A will be owned and operated by Jeanne Hammontree who also owns and operates the South Franklin Chick-fil-A on Columbia Avenue. Prior to the South Franklin location, Jeanne owned and operated the CoolSprings Galleria location (inside the mall).

“I am looking forward to expanding my opportunity to care for and serve the Franklin community both inside and outside my restaurants,” said Hammontree in a release. “I am committed to influencing young lives and developing my 220 Team Members at both restaurants as together we serve craveable food and provide a remarkable experience to our guests in a fast, friendly environment.”

Details of the Restaurant

The Berry Farms Chick-fil-A is 4,995 -square-foot and has been designed to enhance all aspects of a guest’s experience from the drive-thru to the counter to in-restaurant dining. Highlights include a:

Dual-lane drive-thru merging into a single pick-up point that can handle upwards of 200 cars an hour. The location also has environment-controlled canopies and an access door in the drive thru to better meet the needs of guests during the outside face-to-face ordering experience.

Heritage restaurant design that showcases a vintage-inspired interior with floor-to-ceiling windows and drop pendant lighting.

114-seat dining room with a two-story indoor playground and free Wi-Fi, along with a 16-seat outdoor patio.

Full-service menu with a variety of healthy and dietary options and breakfast until 10:30 a.m., and will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Chick-fil-A locations are closed on Sunday.

Win Chick-fil-A for a Year!

Chick-fil-A Berry Farms invites those who live in zip codes 37064, 37069, 37179, 38401 to join for part of their opening celebration and participate in the First 100 12 Hour Campout, an overnight event that awards the first 100 customers with Chick-fil-A for a year! A valid U.S. federal or state government-issued ID is required to participate.

Berry Farms is scheduled to open on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. The First 100 promotion registration is scheduled to begin at 6 pm local time on Tuesday, February 18. The First 100 12-Hour Campout will conclude at approximately 6 am local time on Wednesday, February 19. Giveaway Items will be awarded at approximately 6 am local time on Wednesday, February 19. Participants may be accompanied by up to 5 guests

A new Chick-fil-A opened in Franklin last year on Highway 96.