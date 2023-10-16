Chick-fil-A Releases First Ever Cookbook

Oct. 16, 2023 – Chick-fil-A, Inc. released its first cookbook to raise awareness of food insecurity and the importance of reducing food waste.

The digital cookbook, which is available at no cost, is inspired by the Chick-fil-A Shared Table® food donation program and features recipes from local nonprofit partners which repurpose Chick-fil-A® restaurant food donations to help feed their communities across the U.S., Canada and piloting in Puerto Rico later this fall.

To celebrate the cookbook’s launch, Chick-fil-A, Inc. is also donating a collective $1 million in October 2023 to Feeding America®, Second Harvest in Canada and seven Chick-fil-A Shared Table nonprofit partners working to address food insecurity and hunger.

“Extra Helpings” is free to access for anyone interested in learning more about how to reduce food waste in their own kitchen. For more information and to view the digital cookbook, please visit extrahelpings.com. Learn more about the Chick-fil-A Shared Table program here and other ways Chick-fil-A, Inc. is giving back to its local communities here.

Source: Prnewswire.com

