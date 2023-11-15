Chick-fil-A Peppermint Chip Milkshake is Back

With the holiday season around the corner, Chick-fil-A ® is sprinkling festivity throughout its food, films and even stocking stuffers.
- Sweet Treat alert: Festive fan-favorite and much-loved Christmas tradition, the Peppermint Chip Milkshake returns Nov. 13 alongside two new peppermint treats.
- Wear seasonal style on your sleeve… or feet. New holiday merchandise launched Nov. 6, just in time for fans and fashionistas to give the gift of Chick-fil-A.
A True Taste of the Holidays
Starting Nov. 13, three Peppermint-flavored beverages, including two new coffees, will hit the Chick-fil-A menu nationwide, while supplies last:
Peppermint Chip Milkshake
Back for the 15th year, this minty treat is a fan-favorite. Hand-spun the old-fashioned way, the peppermint-flavored milkshake is made with signature Chick-fil-A Icedream® dessert and features chips of peppermint bark for a taste of Christmas tradition in every sip.
New! Peppermint Iced Coffee
The minty pick-me-up features a custom blend of cold-brewed coffee and 2% milk, sweetened with pure cane syrup and peppermint syrup, and served over ice.
New! Frosted Peppermint Chip Coffee
This hand-spun treat combines a custom blend of cold-brewed coffee, peppermint syrup, the signature Chick-fil-A Icedream® dessert and crunchy peppermint bark chips.
Under the Tree
To keep the festivities going — and create cozy Chick-fil-A moments all season long — the brand’s latest merchandise line has got you covered. Available now, the holiday-inspired collection features 18 clothing items, accessories and Chick-fil-A themed stocking stuffers sold exclusively through shop.chick-fil-a.com.
Source: Prnewswire
More Eat & Drink