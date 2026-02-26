Chick-fil-A Is Giving Away Free Chicken Biscuits to App Members

Chick-fil-A is treating loyalty members to a free breakfast this winter with a nationwide Chicken Biscuit giveaway. From Tuesday, Feb. 17 through Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, during breakfast hours, Chick-fil-A One Members can claim a free Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit through the Chick-fil-A App with no purchase necessary.

What Is the Chick-fil-A Free Chicken Biscuit Giveaway?

The promotion is open exclusively to all Chick-fil-A One Members and runs for nearly two weeks during breakfast hours at participating locations nationwide. Members simply need to open the Chick-fil-A App to claim their free Chicken Biscuit. No additional purchase is required to redeem the offer.

Why Is Chick-fil-A Giving Away Free Breakfast?

The giveaway is part of Chick-fil-A’s 2026 “Newstalgia” campaign, celebrating the brand’s 80-year heritage of quality, service and care. Khalilah Cooper, vice president of brand strategy, advertising and media, said the promotion is a way to thank guests for being part of the brand’s story while honoring decades of breakfast tradition.

How to Get a Free Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit

Guests who are not yet Chick-fil-A One Members can download the Chick-fil-A App through their phone’s App Store or by visiting Chick-fil-A.com/one. For more on the full menu and information about Chick-fil-A’s food, people and guests across the country, visit chick-fil-a.com.

Source: Chick-fil-A

