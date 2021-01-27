Chick-fil-A Introduces New Spicy Chicken Sandwich

ATLANTA (January 22, 2021) – Chick-fil-A is kicking off the year by offering a grilled version of a spicy favorite. Starting January 25, Chick-fil-A is introducing the Grilled Spicy Chicken Deluxe Sandwich, available for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide. The sandwich delivers the same flavor guests love from the current Chick-fil-A® spicy offerings, now available in a grilled option.

The Grilled Spicy Deluxe was previously tested in select markets, where it received positive feedback from guests. It is the first limited-time entrée to be featured on the national menu since summer 2019. The Grilled Spicy Deluxe features grilled chicken marinated in a spicy seasoning, served on a toasted multigrain brioche bun with Colby-Jack cheese, lettuce and tomato. This new entrée is made to pair perfectly with a packet of the limited-time, cool and creamy Cilantro Lime Sauce, which was created specifically for the new sandwich.

“We know guests are looking to add more variety to their meals, especially after a year where new food experiences were limited. The Grilled Spicy Deluxe offers the spicy flavors our guests have come to know and love, now available in a grilled option,” said Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A, Inc. “We dedicate an average of 18 to 24 months to testing a new item before adding it to the national menu, and the Grilled Spicy Deluxe received positive feedback when it was previously tested in select markets.”

Those looking to add even more spice to their meal can pair the Grilled Spicy Deluxe with the seasonal Chicken Tortilla Soup, featuring shredded chicken with navy and black beans and a blend of vegetables and spices. The sandwich also pairs well with other permanent side options, including Chick-fil-A Waffle Potato Fries®, Mac & Cheese and the Kale Crunch Side. Guests can expect to find other exciting new flavors and returning seasonal favorites added to the menu throughout the year as Chick-fil-A looks to offer more limited-time menu options along with the brand’s signature hospitality and safe service.