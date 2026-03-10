Chick-fil-A Introduces New Jalapeño Ranch Club Chicken Sandwich

Chick-fil-A is rolling out new spring menu items nationwide starting March 9, 2026, headlined by the Jalapeño Ranch Club Chicken Sandwich and a lineup of Strawberry Hibiscus beverages. The limited-time offerings are part of the chain’s yearlong “Newstalgia” campaign celebrating 80 years of Chick-fil-A with reimagined takes on familiar flavors.

What Is the Chick-fil-A Jalapeño Ranch Club Chicken Sandwich?

The Jalapeño Ranch Club Chicken Sandwich makes its nationwide debut after a successful test run in Salt Lake City in 2025. The sandwich is built on a buttermilk ranch bun and comes loaded with pepper jack cheese, strips of caramelized onion-flavored candied bacon, lettuce, tomato, and pickled jalapeños. Creamy jalapeño ranch sauce is served on the side so guests can control the heat level with each bite. The sandwich can be ordered with an Original, Spicy, or Grilled filet.

What Are the New Chick-fil-A Strawberry Hibiscus Drinks?

The Strawberry Hibiscus beverages put a fresh spin on classic strawberry flavors and are available in four varieties across some of Chick-fil-A’s most popular drink options:

Strawberry Hibiscus & Sprite: Sprite mixed with strawberry and hibiscus flavors for a crisp, refreshing option

Strawberry Hibiscus Lemonade: Classic Chick-fil-A Lemonade or Diet Lemonade blended with strawberry and hibiscus flavors

Strawberry Hibiscus Frosted Lemonade: Chick-fil-A Lemonade or Diet Lemonade combined with Icedream dessert and strawberry hibiscus flavors

Strawberry Hibiscus Sunjoy: Chick-fil-A’s signature Sunjoy beverage mixed with strawberry and hibiscus flavors

What Is Chick-fil-A’s “Newstalgia” Campaign in 2026?

Throughout 2026, Chick-fil-A is celebrating its 80-year heritage through a campaign called “Newstalgia.” The initiative blends beloved classics with new twists, fun guest experiences, and moments of surprise. The campaign also includes the permanent addition of Frosted Sodas and Floats, Classic Cups merchandise, and retro-inspired packaging. The Jalapeño Ranch Club Chicken Sandwich and Strawberry Hibiscus beverages are the latest additions under this umbrella.

