Chick-fil-A Introduces New Cherry Berry Seasonal Beverages

April 4, 2024 – Spring is officially in bloom at Chick-fil-A®! Starting April 8, Guests nationwide can enjoy fruity new flavors with a line of Cherry Berry seasonal beverages, the perfect pairing for picnic season. Chick-fil-A is also serving a delicious springtime twist, testing a new limited time entrée available exclusively at participating restaurants in Raleigh, NC: the Pretzel Cheddar Club Sandwich.

Blue Skies and Cherry Vibes

The Cherry Berry beverage line provides a vibrant pop of mixed berry flavors, perfectly sweet and refreshing to welcome the warmer weather that comes with Spring.

Cherry Berry Sunjoy®

This beverage combines Chick-fil-A’s Sunjoy® (Chick-fil-A® Lemonade and freshly-brewed Sweetened Iced Tea) with cherry, blueberry and cranberry flavors for a refreshing taste.

Cherry Berry Lemonade

This sunny combination is a mix of classic Chick-fil-A Lemonade ® and cherry, blueberry and cranberry flavors.

Cherry Berry Iced Tea

Freshly-brewed daily from a blend of tea leaves, the Cherry Berry Iced Tea mixes classic Iced Tea with cherry, blueberry and cranberry flavors.

Cherry Berry Frosted Lemonade

The perfect springtime sweet treat, combining Chick-fil-A Lemonade ® (or Diet Lemonade) and signature Icedream® dessert with cherry, blueberry and cranberry flavors.

Source: Chick-fil-A

