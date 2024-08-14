Chick-fil-A Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich Returns with a Spicy New Option

(Aug. 12, 2024) – Chick-fil-A® is bringing back the brand’s best-selling seasonal offering of all time – now with a spicy option for Guests to enjoy. Starting August 26, 2024, the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich will return to menus nationwide along with the new Spicy Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich, available for a limited time at participating restaurants.

And that’s not the only fan-favorite making a comeback this season. After a 13-year hiatus – and countless calls for its return – the Banana Pudding Milkshake is making its way to menus nationwide, bringing back a cool twist on the classic dessert.

Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich meets Spicy Twist

Back by popular demand, the limited-time Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich was the brand’s first-ever twist on the Original Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich in 2023, and quickly became a fan-favorite. Featuring a Chick-fil-A filet drizzled with honey, topped with pimento cheese, and served on a warm, toasted bun with mild pickled jalapeños, the sandwich is making a bold return, this time with an added choice of the Spicy filet.

Source: Chick-fil-A

