Chick-fil-A is giving away free chicken nuggets!

The giveaway started January 13 and runs until January 31. Here’s what you have to do in order to receive your eight-piece free chicken nuggets.

Sign in to your Chick-fil-A app and find the national giveaway where you redeem rewards. Select the eight-count nuggets and redeem it at the drive-thru or in the restaurant.

For those who don’t have the Chick-fil-A app, download the app here for Apple or here for Android.

You also have the option to switch out your nuggets for the Kale Crunch side which is the latest side option at Chick-fil-A.

The Kale Crunch side is described as a blend of Curly Kale and Green Cabbage tossed with an Apple Cider and Dijon Mustard vinaigrette, all topped off with salted, crunchy Roasted Almonds with a total of 120 calories.

Chick-fil-A also announced Mobile Monday in January. Every Monday if you place an order for breakfast from 6:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. you will receive an offer for a special free item through the app.