Chick-fil-A Debuts Family Game Show: Play it Forward

Chick-fil-A® is bringing its own twist on family entertainment with the launch of Play it Forward, a new original game show series featuring high-energy sports, competition and community giveback. Available to watch in the Chick-fil-A Play™ App and on YouTube, the unscripted, five-episode series delivers fun and friendly competition as contestants take on a series of challenges for a monetary prize to award to deserving members of their communities.

Game Time That Gives Back

Each 30-minute episode of Play it Forward follows one family as they take on a variety of fun and physical challenges – with a heartwarming pay-it-forward style twist in the end:

The Show: Hosted by Chick-fil-A local Owner-Operator, Andrew Allman, each episode challenges families in a variety of physical games, all featuring a unique spin on popular sports and skills, introducing games like Splashketball and Cherry Launch.

The Prize: Each family will compete to gift all their winnings to a local unsung hero in their life — a veteran, mentor, or an everyday community changemaker who’s made a difference to their family.

The Surprise: At the end of each episode, the family shares an emotional reveal, surprising their honoree by giving away all their winnings, which vary tied to their performance in the game.

Meet the Families (And Their Heroes!)

The Omagbemi Family (Houston) – Playing in honor of a veteran, Randall, who rallied neighbors and friends to gather gifts and messages of encouragement for the family’s daughter, Jaide, when she was set to have open heart surgery at just six years old.

The Prunier Family (Paxton, MA) – Shining a light on Susan, their delivery person, who ran into a busy street to save the life of their four-year-old son, Arlo.

The Contreras Family (Racine, WI) – Honoring Nicole, a sheriff deputy’s widow who transformed her husband’s medical journey into purpose—championing the health and well-being of other officers.

The Furlow Family (Louisville, KY) – Showing support for Elizabeth, who’s rescued 700+ dogs through fostering.

The Chin Family (Covina, CA) – Competing for a beloved community crossing guard, Patricia.

Chick-fil-A Play App: The Home for Family Entertainment

Play it Forward is part of the growing entertainment lineup in the Chick-fil-A Play App—a free, family-friendly digital playground filled with different ways to watch, listen, play, create and read together. Guests can find Play it Forward in the “Watch” section of the Chick-fil-A Play™ App, available to download for free via the App Store or Google Play, and on YouTube.

Play it Forward: A Chick-fil-A Original Series was produced and created in partnership with Glassman Media and Sugar23.

