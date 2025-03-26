Chick-fil-A Coming to Costco and Sam’s Club for First Time Ever

March 24, 2025 – This spring, Chick-fil-A® is bringing more bold, innovative flavors to home kitchens nationwide with the introduction of an all-new, 12-ounce bottled Parmesan Caesar Dressing, available in select grocery and retail stores. Fans also can expand their at-home sauce collection, as the brand adds two Chick-fil-A restaurant sauces to its retail bottled sauce lineup with the 16-ounce Zesty Buffalo Sauce and Honey Mustard Sauce. The three new products will begin rolling out at participating U.S. grocery and mass retailers nationwide over the coming weeks.

Parmesan Caesar Dressing

Chick-fil-A is offering even more ways to enjoy the brand’s delicious dressings at home with the exclusive retail launch of Parmesan Caesar Dressing. This rich and creamy dressing boasts the bold, savory taste of parmesan, with a zesty lemon finish and a hint of garlic. Parmesan Caesar adds premium flavor to every bite and is perfect for salads or creative recipe twists in your own kitchen.

Made to Share, Savor and Serve

Giving fans what they’ve been patiently waiting for, Zesty Buffalo Sauce is now available in 16-ounce bottled goodness, allowing at-home chefs to add this craveable Chick-fil-A flavor to their favorite recipes. The sauce is bold and crafted with a smooth blend of cayenne pepper, vinegar and garlic for a balanced kick of heat. Honey Mustard Sauce: Loved for its combination of sweetness and tanginess, Chick-fil-A’s Honey Mustard Sauce is now available in a convenient 16-ounce bottle – perfect for families who want more of the Restaurant flavor they love. The Honey Mustard Sauce is both savory and sweet, mixing the robust flavors of mustard and spices with the delicious taste of honey.

Sauce Now Available in Club Stores

Available for the first time this spring in club stores such as Costco, Sam’s Club, and BJ’s Warehouse across the country, Chick-fil-A fans also can look forward to the launch of an exclusive 24-ounce, 2-pack of the brand’s signature Chick-fil-A sauce, giving customers a simple way to bring their favorite flavors into their at-home cooking routines.

Perfect for dipping, drizzling or adding to your favorite recipes, these versatile sauces and dressing are designed to inspire delicious moments from the comfort of your kitchen. To read about Chick-fil-A’s menu, innovations and more, visit chick-fil-a.com/press-room.

