Chewy Inc. to Open 1,200 Job Fulfillment Center in Mt. Juliet

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Chewy, Inc. officials announced today that the company will establish a new regional e-commerce fulfillment center in Wilson County, creating 1,200 new jobs.

Chewy, Inc., a trusted destination for pet parents and partners, will have its new facility located at Couchville Pike and Maddox Road in Mt. Juliet, which is projected to open in fall 2022.

Founded in 2011 and dually headquartered in Dania Beach, Florida and Boston, Massachusetts, Chewy is a leading innovator in pet e-commerce, offering pet parents a broad selection of more than 2,000 of the best and most trusted brands, including pet products, supplies and prescriptions.

Wilson County continues to attract companies in the transportation, distribution and logistics sector. Since 2020, more than 80 percent of new jobs committed in Wilson County have come from projects in this industry. Wilson County is within 650 miles of 50 percent of the U.S. population and a one-day trucking distance to 75 percent of U.S. markets.

Those interested in employment opportunities can go to www.chewy.com/jobs to learn more.

Over the last five years, TNECD has supported more than 15 economic development projects in the Wilson County, resulting in 2,500 job commitments and roughly $750 million in capital investment.

“We’re thrilled to open our newest fulfillment center here in Wilson County, Chewy’s first in the state and fourteenth in the country. We appreciate the partnership with the State of Tennessee, Wilson County and the Joint Economic and Community Board of Wilson County to launch this facility. We look forward to investing in the local community through the creation of 1,200 new jobs. This new location will also extend our fulfillment network in the southeast region, allowing us to provide even faster delivery to more than 19 million active customers around the country,” said Pete Krillies, vice president of Real Estate, Facilities, Procurement of Chewy, Inc.

“It is an honor today to welcome the Chewy family to our community. Wilson County residents have long recognized the many values and importance of the relationships between animals and their pet parents and partners. We appreciate Chewy’s vote of confidence in our community and look forward to developing a long-term partnership through such assets as The Wilson County Farm Bureau Expo Center and the Wilson County/Tennessee State Fair. We also want to recognize and thank our economic partners which includes the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, the Tennessee Valley Authority and the JECDB of Wilson County,” said Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto

