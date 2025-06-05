Chemical Spill Prompts Evacuation at Williamson County School

Mill Creek Middle School in Williamson County was evacuated Thursday morning following a chemical spill, WSMV reports.

A spokesperson for Williamson County Schools says the spill occurred around 11 a.m., prompting an immediate evacuation of the building. No students were present at the time—only staff members.

The building was deemed safe by both the Franklin and Nolensville Fire Departments and cleared for reentry around 1 p.m., and operations resumed to normal.

Williamson County Schools confirmed the situation was safely resolved without any reported injuries.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email