Chemical Spill at Nissan Plant in Smyrna Sends Several to Hospital

Smyrna Fire Department responded to chemical spill at the Nissan Smyrna Assembly Plant that sent six employees to the hospital on May 3, 2023, according to WKRN.

One of Nissan’s spokespersons, Lloryn Love-Carter, told News 2 that a small bottle of ammonia was broken inside a railcar on Wednesday morning while vehicles were being loaded.

The area was evacuated and six supplier workers were sent to the hospital for monitoring.

The spill was later cleaned and operations has since returned to normal.