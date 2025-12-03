Cheesecake Factory Brings Back Peppermint Dessert and Gift Card Offer

The Cheesecake Factory® (NASDAQ: CAKE) known for its extensive menu, generous portions and legendary desserts, is bringing back its Peppermint Stick Chocolate Swirl Cheesecake for the holidays. This festive flavor features peppermint swirled with white and dark chocolate cheesecake all on a delicious mint chocolate brownie, and is now available at all The Cheesecake Factory restaurants nationwide.

Additionally, The Cheesecake Factory is featuring a special holiday gift card offer online and in its restaurants nationwide through the end of the year: For every $50 worth of gift cards purchased, guests will receive a $15 bonus card that can be redeemed from January 1 through February 28, 2026.*

With more than 250 menu selections – freshly prepared and from scratch – including recently introduced Bites and Bowls – and more than 30 legendary cheesecakes, The Cheesecake Factory gift cards and bonus cards are the perfect gift for anyone on your holiday shopping list, or to keep for yourself. Use them when dining in or ordering online for pickup or curbside to-go from https://www.thecheesecakefactory.com.

For more information about The Cheesecake Factory, please visit www.TheCheesecakeFactory.com

Visit our HomeTown Holidays Sponsors and Gift Guides

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email