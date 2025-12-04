Cheese Products Sold Nationwide Recalled Over Metal Contamination Concern

A multi-state food safety alert is affecting shoppers across the Southeast after a supplier issue raised concerns about possible contamination in certain cheese products sold in Tennessee and beyond.

According to the FDA, a recall has been initiated by Great Lakes Cheese Co after potential metal fragments were discovered in raw materials provided by a supplier. The recalled products were distributed to multiple states, including Tennessee, and sold at major grocery retailers such as Publix, Sprouts, and other national grocery stores.

Consumers are urged not to eat the affected products and to return them to the place of purchase or dispose of them safely. At this time, no injuries or illnesses have been reported in connection with the recall.

Shoppers can find specific product descriptions, lot numbers, and package codes on the FDA’s recall listing.

