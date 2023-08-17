Cheer on Nolensville Little League at World Series Watch Party

Nolensville Little League will play its first game in the Little League World Series on Friday, August 18th at 2 pm in Williamsport. The team will face Southeast Metro.

This will be the third time Nolensville Little League has made an appearance at the Little League World Series.

You can watch the game on ESPN or join the watch party at Mill Creek Brewing. Mill Creek Brewing is located at 2008 B, Johnson Industrial Blvd, Nolensville.

Mill Creek shared on social media, “Enjoy a refreshing beer, delicious bites, and cheer on our Nolensville Little League Baseball with us at the taproom this Friday at 2 pm!”

The brewery is also a title sponsor for Nolensville Little League. For those looking to support the team with travel expenses, you can donate to the GoFundMe page here. Currently, the team has a goal to raise $25,000 and so far they have raised just over $18,000.