Cheekwood Unveils Plans for New Parking and Pavilion

Cheekwood Estate & Gardens has unveiled plans for a transformative new Parking Pavilion & Welcome Plaza, an innovative project designed to meet visitors’ needs while preserving the beauty and legacy of the historic estate. Designed by the nationally recognized architecture firm HASTINGS, the new facility will blend cutting-edge functionality with artistic and environmental excellence.

The $25 million project is slated for completion in 2027, in alignment with construction milestones outlined in Cheekwood’s agreement with Metro Parks, which currently permits Cheekwood overflow parking on adjacent park property. Once completed, the pavilion will offer 750 parking spaces, electric vehicle charging stations, a convenient rideshare drop-off and pick-up area, a new ticketing center, and an expansive 28,000-square-foot green roof. The project also features new gardens and a sustainable rainwater harvesting system, furthering Cheekwood’s commitment to environmental stewardship.

“This Parking Pavilion & Welcome Plaza is more than just a solution to an important need—it’s an investment in the future of Cheekwood and our community,” said Jane MacLeod, Cheekwood President and CEO. “We are committed to creating a space that matches the beauty and creativity that visitors have come to expect from Cheekwood and are thrilled to get this project underway.”

For over 40 years, Metro Parks has generously provided adjacent parkland outside Cheekwood’s entrance for overflow parking. As that agreement concludes in 2027, Cheekwood must now establish a permanent parking solution within its own footprint to continue welcoming all visitors who wish to experience the estate’s robust year-round programming.

From beloved seasonal events such as Harvest at Cheekwood, Holiday LIGHTS, El Día de los Muertos, and Enchanted Castles, to major exhibitions like Chihuly at Cheekwood, the new Parking Pavilion is essential to sustaining Cheekwood’s cultural offerings and accessibility for generations to come.

Cheekwood assembled an experienced team of top firms to develop the project, including R.C. Mathews and HDLA in addition to HASTINGS.

Cheekwood invites community members, supporters, and partners to join in bringing this vital project to life. To learn more about the Parking Pavilion & Welcome Plaza, and ways to support this vision, please visit cheekwood.org/parking-pavilion.

“Thanks to the unwavering support of our community, Cheekwood continues to flourish nearly 100 years after Mabel and Leslie Cheek envisioned a place of beauty, art, and nature,” MacLeod continued. “We invite everyone to be a part of this next chapter.”

