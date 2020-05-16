



Visitors can return to Cheekwood Botanical Gardens next week.

Cheekwood announced the gardens will reopen on Friday, May 22, the same date Cheekwood first opened to the public in 1960, according to a Facebook post.

The gardens are permitted to open in phase one of Nashville Mayor Cooper’s “Roadmap to Reopening Nashville” plan. The Historic Mansion & Museum and the Frist Learning Center will follow in Phase Three.

There are a few guidelines for visitors during the reopening.

Cheekwood will only be accepting advance ticket reservations made online.

No tickets will be sold on-site .

Daily tickets are timed-entry and are limited in order to manage safe capacity. Members are required to reserve free visits online.

Cloth face coverings are strongly encouraged in outdoor areas.

All visitors are required to wear cloth face coverings when entering buildings.

Please bring your own water and food.

Fountains and vending machines are temporarily blocked.

Cheekwood is located at 1200 Forrest Park Drive, Nashville. Hours of operation are daily 9 am – 8 pm. For the latest news, visit their Facebook page.



