Cheekwood to Open “Orchids in the Mansion” Exhibit

For the third year, Cheekwood is excited to present Orchids in the Mansion, an exhibit that celebrates orchids and other tropical foliage with colorful and creative displays arranged throughout the Mansion’s historic rooms. The exhibit will be open to the public beginning Saturday, Jan. 30, and will run through Sunday, Feb. 28.

Cheekwood’s stylized interpretation of a classical orangery, Orchids in the Mansion invites patrons to enjoy nature indoors with warm and whimsical arrangements of horticulture throughout Nashville’s cold winter months. This season’s exhibit promises unique displays, including a large “mirrored moat” with intricately designed floral landscaping, as well as three large “orchid chandeliers” adorning the historic Loggia.

“My team and I were inspired to utilize the vertical space in the Loggia for this year’s displays and present orchids on hanging metal armatures that will create an intimate yet massive burst of flowers,” said Peter Grimaldi, Cheekwood VP of Gardens & Facilities. “It’s something entirely new for patrons that we’re excited to showcase.”

Additionally, Grimaldi will host a Virtual Lecture series to discuss this year’s displays and at-home orchid care. The first, “Orchids 101 Online Workshop,” will take place Saturday, Feb. 6 from 10 – 11:30 a.m. and will cover foundational information for growing common orchids year-round. The second lecture, “Orchid Repotting Online Workshop,” will take place Saturday, Feb. 13 from 10 – 11:30 a.m. and will share the essential steps for repotting orchids. Advanced registration is required for both lectures, which cost $15 for non-members and $12 for members. Learn more and register at www.cheekwood.org/calendar.

Admission to this exhibit, which will be open Tuesday through Sunday, 9 a.m. till 5 p.m., is included with the purchase of a “Gardens & Mansion Access” ticket, which must be purchased in advance online at cheekwood.org. Admission for members is free and must be reserved in advance online.