



Chihuly at Cheekwood, featuring the glass masterpieces of artist Dale Chihuly, opens today, July 18. Originally slated for April 25 – November 1, 2020, Chihuly at Cheekwood is now set to run July 18 – January 10, 2021. With the new exhibition dates, Chihuly works will now be featured alongside Cheekwood’s annual Holiday LIGHTS show. The last time the exhibit visited Cheekwood was ten years ago.

Chihuly at Cheekwood will feature artist Dale Chihuly’s monumental works presented throughout the historic estate, both in its gardens and galleries, including two new works made specifically for the exhibition. In addition to daytime hours, Cheekwood will offer opportunities to experience the exhibition during Chihuly Nights, Thursday – Sundays.

“We are grateful for Chihuly Studio’s flexibility as we navigate a new plan for hosting the acclaimed exhibition amidst the current public health climate,” said Jane MacLeod, President and CEO of Cheekwood in a release.

Daytime admission to Chihuly at Cheekwood will be included in the general admission ticket price. Admission to see Chihuly Nights will require a separate ticket.

All visitors are required to wear cloth face coverings when entering buildings. Cloth face coverings are required in outdoor areas except when maintaining a physical distance of at least 6’ from other visitors. Parents are asked to follow CDC guidelines regarding the use of masks for children.

All guests, including members, must reserve a timed-entry ticket online prior to visiting. No tickets will be sold on-site. For ticket information, visit their website.



