Cheekwood’s Classic Car Showcase Returns for Father’s Day Weekend

Cruise into Cheekwood Estate & Gardens during Father’s Day weekend to experience Exposition of Elegance: Classic Cars at Cheekwood. Stroll among nearly 100 impeccably maintained classic cars and motorcycles from the early to mid-20th century during the dazzling two-day event that culminates with a Tour d’Elegance through the city streets of Belle Meade.

Enjoy era-specific tunes, grab a drink from the bar stations, and enjoy tasty bites from

the city’s favorite food trucks and Café 29. With hands-on activities for kids and the

Enchanted Castles exhibition, there’s something for everyone.

Exposition of Elegance: Classic Cars at Cheekwood will be held June 14 and 15 from 9

a.m. to 5 p.m. The Tour d’Elegance will begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

From convertibles to roadsters, elegant automobiles from a bygone era shine against

the backdrop of Cheekwood’s beautiful gardens. The event showcases vehicles spanning

seven decades of automotive design and innovation including a 1915 Ford Model T, 1931

Studebaker President and 1941 Cadillac Series 62 Sedan Convertible.

For the third consecutive year, journey through time as you marvel at classic pre- and

post-war motorcycles from iconic manufacturers across the globe. Join us as we

celebrate the legacy of these timeless treasures at the Classic Motorcycle Exhibition in

Massey Auditorium inside Botanic Hall. This curated collection highlights the evolution of

motorcycles from the early days to modern innovations and offers a fascinating look at

design, engineering, and culture throughout the years.

Also, step inside the Frist Learning Center and discover a fascinating chapter of

transportation history as Lane Motor Museum Presents: Propeller-Driven Vehicles. This

special exhibition showcases two rare propeller-driven cars and three propeller-driven

bicycles—ingenious machines designed to harness aviation-style propulsion on land.

“The beautiful historic grounds of Cheekwood are the perfect backdrop to showcase

such an exquisite selection of classic cars that pay tribute to the era in which the Cheek

family resided at this magnificent estate,” said Barry Stowe, Cheekwood Trustee Emeritus

and Founding Chair of Exposition of Elegance. “Visitors to the Exposition of Elegance will

marvel at the craftsmanship of these truly extraordinary cars while they celebrate

Father’s Day with activities designed for the entire family.”

Classic Car Chronicles

10 a.m. and 2 p.m. | Saturday and Sunday

Take a stroll through decades of design and innovation. Classic Car Chronicles is a

curated showcase of iconic automobiles, each with its own story to tell. From sleek sports

cars to vintage cruisers, meet the collectors, hear their stories, and celebrate the

enduring beauty of the automobile.

Two Wheel Tales

11 a.m. and 3 p.m. | Saturday and Sunday

Step into the world of legendary motorcycles. In these 15-minute talks, passionate

owners share the history, craftsmanship, and character of their classic bikes. The

conversations oﬀer a rare glimpse into the soul of the two-wheeled engineering followed

by question-and-answer sessions with fellow enthusiasts.

Musical Performance Schedule

The Nashville Jazz Orchestra will perform on the Arboretum Lawn Stage from 10 a.m.

to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Featuring saxophones, trumpets, trombones, and

a robust rhythm section, the group channels the big band heyday that defined the 1910s

through the 1940s.

The Classic Cruisers will be in the spotlight on the Arboretum Lawn Stage from noon to

2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. They will rev up the day with hits from the 1950s to the

1970s and perform crowd-pleasing car themed tunes that will have you singing along as

you cruise down memory lane.

Family Car Activity

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Arboretum Lawn | Saturday and Sunday

Draw inspiration from the classic cars on display at Cheekwood and design your own

paper version with the help of popsicle sticks.

Commemorative Artwork

For the second year in a row, commemorative artwork that captures the spirit of the

event and era will be available for purchase. Artist Mattie Ree Neal’s custom design will

be featured on limited edition prints and posters. Neal is a native Nashvillian and

attended Lipscomb Academy. Her work has been displayed at the U.S. Capitol, the

Players Club of New York, and published in The Tennessean and International Artist

Magazine.

The Lambert Cup

The Lambert Cup is an award presented to one of the exhibitors who exemplifies the

passion that Mark Lambert had for classic cars. The honor celebrates individuals who are

not only avid enthusiasts but also dedicated historians and preservationists. An

Indianapolis native, Lambert was a nationally known automobile historian, preservationist, and enthusiast. His eponymous classic car business was in a retired 1920s firehouse on Charlotte Avenue in Nashville. From this location, Lambert assisted countless automotive enthusiasts across the nation in building collections, restoring,maintaining, showing, and touring them, gaining further insight into the importance of their cars and the era in which they originated. In addition to operating his business, Lambert was a long-time and highly respected judge at the nation’s most prestigious classic car events, including the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, The Amelia and TheElegance at Hershey. Barry Stowe will present the 2025 Lambert Cup to Alex Joyce on June 15. A devoted historian and preservationist, Joyce has long demonstrated a deep passion for classic cars, with a particular enthusiasm for turn-of-the-century automobiles. He has toured thousands of miles across multiple continents, and his meticulously preserved cars have earned top honors at some of the world’s most prestigious concours events. The award will remain at Cheekwood with all the winners’ names engraved.

Ticket information

This is a special ticketed event. Tickets are currently on sale for members and become

available to not-yet members on May 13. All tickets can be purchased at

https://cheekwood.org/calendar-events/exposition-of-elegance-classic-cars-at-

cheekwood/ Reserving a timed-entry ticket in advance is required for all guests. During

busy seasons and events, Cheekwood may reach parking capacity. If parking capacity is

reached, walk-up tickets will only be available for those utilizing rideshare services.

Exposition of Elegance: Classic Cars at Cheekwood is presented by Pinnacle Financial

Partners, sponsored by Andrews Transportation Group with a special thanks to Hyatt

Place Nashville Green Hills. Your Williamson is the media sponsor.

Cheekwood is located eight miles southwest of downtown Nashville at 1200 Forrest Park Drive. It is open Tuesday through Sunday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., with extended days and hours of operation depending on the season. Visit cheekwood.org for current hours and to purchase advance tickets required for admission.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email