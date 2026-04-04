Cheekwood Estate & Gardens Named One of the Best Botanical Gardens in the U.S.

USA Today released its top 10 botanical gardens in the U.S. for 2026, and Cheekwood Estate & Gardensin Nashville was included in the #9 spot.

Twenty gardens and arboretums across North America were nominated by a panel of experts for the poll. USA Today readers had the opportunity to vote daily for their favorite organization. The purpose of the campaign is to promote and conserve plant diversity across the continent and to highlight visitor-friendly destinations.

“We are delighted and honored that Cheekwood is included on USA Today’s Top 10 list of Botanical Gardens,” said Cheekwood President and CEO, Jane MacLeod. “With Nashville’s exponential growth over the past decade, we have continued to expand our garden exhibitions through horticultural displays and seasonal festivals, as well as changing art exhibitions and historic content. We feel that there is truly something for everyone to enjoy at Cheekwood and look forward to serving an increasing number of visitors in the years ahead.” Situated on an idyllic 55-acre estate, Cheekwood boasts 12 distinct gardens, a woodland sculpture trail, a 7,000-piece permanent art collection, and a Georgian-style Mansion with historically furnished rooms and galleries.

Among its celebrated gardens are the Carell Dogwood Garden, featuring a Nationally Certified Collection® of Cornus, as well as Shōmu-en: The Pine Mist Garden, which has been named one of the most original Japanese gardens in the country by author Dr. Kendall H. Brown.

As part of a major $30 million fundraising initiative titled The Cheekwood Campaign, the estate and garden plans to renovate and expand its offerings, including a restoration and renovation of its Japanese garden and the addition of a new two-acre children’s garden, slated to open later this year.

Read the complete list here.

More Local Living News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email