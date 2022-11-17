Checkers & Rally’s Franchise Coming to Spring Hill

Tampa, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Checkers & Rally’s , the innovative pioneer of the double-drive thru, known for its bold and flavorful food at an exceptional value and its people-first attitude, today announced it has signed three multi-unit development agreements that will bring 40 new restaurants to California, Tennessee and Maryland. With these deals, the company has now signed 32 agreements in 2022 representing a total of 72 new restaurant units, as new and existing franchisees nationwide take advantage of the brands’ attractive business model and multi-unit growth opportunities.

The California 10-unit agreement with new franchisee Marcus Frisco will focus on opening units in new and existing markets in Southern California. In Tennessee, current franchisee Michael Rezi will grow the brand by 15 units statewide in markets including Nashville, Spring Hill, and more, with the first location planned for Cookeville, Tenn. In addition, an agreement with SBA Management will add 15 units to the brands’ presence in Maryland, spearheaded by SBA’s Vice President of Operations, Haider Ali Memon, with anticipated locations to come in Baltimore, Glen Burnie, Jessup and Washington D.C.

“We are very pleased to be working with some incredible franchisees to bring 40 Checkers & Rally’s serving our famous Big Buford Burgers and award-winning fries to California, Tennessee and Maryland, collectively,” said Kris McDonald, Vice President of Development at Checkers & Rally’s. “We look forward to seeing our franchisees succeed through Checkers & Rally’s proven franchise model, and are eager to continue executing our strategic growth plans with multi-unit franchisees in markets across the country.”

With a focus on multi-unit franchise system growth, Checkers & Rally’s offers franchisees an award-winning franchise opportunity, built on industry leading ROI, an accessible and inclusive culture, best-in-class franchisee support and a strategic path for accessible territorial growth. Its drive-thru restaurants utilize smaller footprints and efficient buildings for compelling unit economics, and provide multiple service channels, including drive-thru, new e-commerce lanes and walk-up windows, maximizing output and optimizing business potential.

The new deal announcements continue Checkers & Rally’s strong growth in 2022, which includes opening more than 40 new sites this year. The company continues to eye expansion in California, Virginia, Arizona, Wisconsin Connecticut and North and South Carolina to bolster new and existing franchise portfolios.