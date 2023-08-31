Check Out this Must-See Home in Franklin, Tennessee

Located just south of Franklin, 102 Stream Valley Boulevard has a perfect location and plenty of space, creating endless possibilities for the new owners.

As soon as you enter the neighborhood community, you are drawn to the gorgeous fountain in the lake that sets the scene for what’s to come. Just a few houses past the lake, you will see 102 Stream Valley Boulevard on your right. Learn all about the gorgeous property and picture yourself living in the listed home.

Inside The Home

Entryway

Right when you step inside the front door, you will be greeted by a wide hallway with a home office on your left and the formal dining room on your right. The home office provides plenty of space to get work done and meet with clients. There is a set of French doors that allow for privacy from the rest of the home to allow you to stay focused.

The formal dining room has direct access to the outdoor porch and plenty of space for a large table, perfect for large gatherings, a china cabinet, and any other furniture and decor that you desire to put in your dining room. There is also direct access to the kitchen through a butler’s pantry, making moving dishes from the kitchen to the table as easy as possible.

Heart of the Home

As you make your way further into the house, you will come to the open floor plan of the kitchen, casual dining area, and family room with windows surrounding it, creating plenty of natural light. It’s the perfect place to entertain and spend time with your family. The kitchen is complete with countertop bar seating and an island. There is plenty of counter and storage space for anything you could need.

On the other side of the bar seating is a smaller dining area. It’s great for family breakfasts or game nights with the family. The family room offers plenty of space for seating whether you have a large family or like to entertain. There is a perfect spot for a television mount and a fireplace just below.

Bedrooms

Throughout the home, there are four bedrooms. If you don’t need four bedrooms, you could convert one into another office or playroom if you have young children. The primary bedroom is located on the main floor and has a large walk-in closet and en suite bathroom. There is a large shower, a separate bathtub, and separate vanities. Inside the walk-in closet is an elevator that leads to an upstairs bonus room, giving you easy access up and down both floors.

Bonus Features

There are plenty of other spaces in the home that help with practicality, storage, and comfort. Both upstairs and downstairs provide plenty of extra space and allows for a relaxed living space. Some of the features include:

Laundry room with a sink and storage

Upstairs bonus room with a media area, kitchenette, and bar space

A finished room that could be storage, an office, or a craft room for an aspiring artist

3-car garage with storage and room for a work area

Outdoor Living

102 Stream Valley Boulevard has a gorgeous outdoor space whether you enjoy entertaining or just spending time outside. Right up the front steps of the home, there is a large porch with a gazebo-style sitting area. This space could also be furnished into an outdoor dining area with easy access to the formal dining room should you decide you want to eat outside instead.

Just off of the kitchen and casual dining area is a partially-covered private backyard patio. On the covered patio is a built-in stack stone grill and space for a small table or a couple of chairs. Just off to the side is a larger uncovered patio with a stone fountain. There is plenty of greenery that you can either add your own touch to or maintain what is there. Adding a birdfeeder would be the perfect place to look out from your kitchen window and see what birds are in your area.

Susan Gregory

You have to see this stunning home with your own eyes. If you’re interested in touring 102 Stream Valley Boulevard, contact Susan Gregory. For the location and size, you won’t find a better price!