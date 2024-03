On Saturday, March 30, 2024, Heritage Church of Christ in Franklin is having the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department fly their helicopter to the property and drop 2,000 eggs in the field for an Easter community-free event.

They are also having a food truck, photos, and games. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the helicopter should arrive around 11:30 a.m.

Heritage Church of Christ is located at 1056 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin, TN 37064.