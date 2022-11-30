Check Out These Holiday Pop up Bars

2 North Pole at Birdsong Social

3901 Kedron Road, Spring Hill

Sunday – Thursday: 11am – 9pm, Friday & Saturday: 11am – 10pm

Elves are taking over at Birdsong Social this holiday season! As a tribute to Santa’s favorite sidekick, the restaurant is transformed into the North Pole, an elf-inspired, family-friendly holiday pop-up. Launching December 1st, the event will run through the entire month and features a signature menu of “Buddy’s Bites”, desserts from “Santa’s Breakroom”, hot chocolate, milk and cookies, and a variety of holiday-themed cocktails, including the Son of a Nutcracker and Cup of Christmas Cheer.

On Sunday, December 4th, Santa himself will make an appearance during Santa Brunch from 11am to 2pm. Guests will have the chance to dine with Santa, take photos, and tell him their Christmas wishes. Reservations for Santa Brunch are required.

Make reservations here.