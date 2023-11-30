Check Out These Holiday Pop up Bars 2023

2 Saint Nicky’s at Nicky’s Coal Fired

5026 Centennial Boulevard, Nashville

Sunday – Thursday: 4pm – 8:30pm, Friday – Saturday: 4pm – 9:30pm

For the third consecutive year, guests can experience the seasonal joy of Saint Nicky’s, the most extravagant holiday dining experience in Nashville. Get into the holiday spirit with Christmas Tree Pasta and festive cocktails starting on November 25, when Nicky’s Coal Firedbrings back their annual month-long holiday-themed dining. Surround yourself with spirited decorations and sip on a collection of new winter cocktails including the Snowflake Spritz, which features prosecco, raspberry and a snowflake swirl, the Gingerbread Old Fashioned, with Bulleit Bourbon, gingerbread syrup and sassafras bitters and Frozen Eggnog, a classic frosty cocktail.

Saint Nicky’s is also introducing the highly anticipated holiday tiki bar Tropical Tidings on their heated back patio to add to the excitement this year. This first-come first-serve pop-up will serve a brand new menu of fun, original cocktails that will warm you up during the cold winter nights. Step inside a cocktail cabana and sip on toasty concoctions including Trade Tony’s Hot Cocoa, with Zacapa No 23 Rum, coffee liqueur and housemade hot cocoa topped with whip and Christmas sprinkles, Light Up The Luau, featuring Smirnoff vodka, pineapple, coconut and a snowflake sprinkle, as well as two creative and delicious non-alcoholic options.