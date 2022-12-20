Check Out These 10 Nolensville Shops for Last Minute Holiday Gifts

While Nolensville has long been known for The Feed Mill and the many antique stores in Old Town, there are now actually fewer antique stores and more quaint little local shops offering a large variety of unique items. Picking just ten of these cute places to do Christmas shopping while supporting small businesses is hard, there are so many. Still, here are ten places to start, but hardly a totally inclusive listing.

Small businesses in Nolensville offer everything from Amish furniture to Western wear. The list below covers many popular gift items like toys, women’s clothing, candles, home goods, plants, food, gift baskets, baby clothes, and so much more. Some are long-time staples, others are a bit newer.