Check Out These 10 Nolensville Shops for Last Minute Holiday Gifts

While Nolensville has long been known for The Feed Mill and the many antique stores in Old Town, there are now actually fewer antique stores and more quaint little local shops offering a large variety of unique items. Picking just ten of these cute places to do Christmas shopping while supporting small businesses is hard, there are so many. Still, here are ten places to start, but hardly a totally inclusive listing.
Small businesses in Nolensville offer everything from Amish furniture to Western wear. The list below covers many popular gift items like toys, women’s clothing, candles, home goods, plants, food, gift baskets, baby clothes, and so much more. Some are long-time staples, others are a bit newer.
1The Painted Dragonfly
7311 Nolensville Road
Nolensville, Tennessee
(615) 776-3707
https://www.thepainteddragonfly.com/
Hours: Wednesday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Sunday, 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
The Painted Dragon is a shop that offers vintage and antique furniture, new gifts and home décor, tableware, clothing, jewelry, locally handmade goods, and furniture paints. Owned by Lorna Sobel and Susan Bickford, they use their talents as decorative artists to offer a visually exciting display of these times that are always changing.
2Small Town Charm
7177 Nolensville Road, Suite 7A
Nolensville, Tennessee
(615) 819-2980
https://smalltowncharmtn.com/
Hours: Monday, 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.
Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, 10:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
Recently moved into a larger shop in the same shopping center, now on the far end next-door to Amico’s, Small Town Charm now has much more space for their gifts, candles, cookbooks, plush toys, decorative items, home décor, specialty foods, women’s accessories, handbags, dinnerware, children’s clothing, and more. They also have special events like silhouette cutting from life or a photo. Come visit their new home!
3Threadzz Boutique
7177 Nolensville Road, Suite 5A
Nolensville, Tennessee
(615) 819-2235
https://www.threadzz.net/
Hours: Monday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Recently remodeled and reopened, Threadzz Boutique offers women’s apparel and accessories from timeless classics to the latest trends. From sweaters and shackets to dresses and jeans, they also have the latest in boots, handbags and jewelry. Browse leisurely through the store and you will find a perfect fit.
4Nolensville Toy Shop
9895 Old Clovercroft Road
Nolensville, Tennessee
(615) 819-2949https://www.nolensvilletoyshop.com/
Hours: Tuesday and Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Friday, 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Saturday, 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Heather Bell, the owner of Nolensville Toy Shop, opened the shop in 2012 after having had to find last minute children’s gifts on the way home from work because there was no store in Nolensville. She often found herself wrapping the present in the car before one of her four children went to a friend’s birthday party. Now she offers wrapping and quality children’s toys. They have something for all occasions and all price points.
5The Diva Shoppe
7287 Nolensville Road
Nolensville, Tennessee
(615) 306-6521
https://www.facebook.com/TheDivaShoppe/
Hours: Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
The Diva Shoppe offers trendy, chic and affordable women’s boutique clothing and accessories to make every woman feel beautiful. It is filled with tops and jackets, jewelry and handbags, dresses and the latest jewelry. Plus, they have lots of unique gifts and hand painted Christmas ornaments.
6nellamoon
7305 Nolensville Road
Nolensville, Tennessee
(615) 776-4244
facebook.com/vintage615studio/
Hours: Tuesday and Friday, 11:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Sunday, 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Candles at nellamoon are artisan made with a mission of shining a light on the glow within all of us. Owner Arielle Ricci named the store by blending her nickname, Nell, and moon as a symbol for her mother, whom she lost at the age of eleven. The shop also carries clothing, beauty items, home décor, accessories and gift cards.
7Outlander Bike
7332 Haley Industrial Drive
Nolensville, Tennessee
(615) 776-1488
https://outlandbike.com/
Hours: Tuesday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Saturday, 10:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Much more than a neighborhood bike shop, Outland Bike was established in 2019 to provide adventurers personal experience, top quality bikes and gear, and passion for the outdoors. They also have a bike club and riding events.
8Nolensville Feed Mill
7280 Nolensville Road
Nolensville, Tennessee
(615) 776-4252
https://nolensvillefeedmill.com/
Hours: Monday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Sunday, 12:00 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.
The Nolensville Feed Mill is well over 120 years old. Once the gathering place for local farmers and the community, it now offers handmade gifts and Amish made goods including noodles and jam. It is surrounded by Historic Nolensville.
9The Bloom House
7155 Nolensville Road
Nolensville, Tennessee
(615) 624-0506
https://thebloomhousetn.com/
Hours: Thursday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Sunday, 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
If there is a flower in it, they can do it! They love offering everyday floral designs, floral subscriptions, party flowers, and floral centerpieces, delivering a floral design that is beyond their client’s expectations. They also help customers exercise their own creativity through floral workshops and DIY consultation.
10The Nolensville Book Nook
7301 Nolensville Road
Nolensville, Tennessee
https://www.thenolensvillebooknook.com/
Hours: Wednesday through Friday, 1:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
The Nolensville Book Nook is a children’s bookstore which provides uniquely curated books. They are passionate about reading, and about the ways stories can connect us. They help little ones develop their own relationship to books, so that relationship stays with them and helps them to understand themselves and the world around them.