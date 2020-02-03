After tearing it up in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and London, Spamilton: An American Parody will stage a singing, dancing, comedy revolution April 7-19, 2020 at Tennessee Performing Arts Center.

Tickets to Spamilton: An American Parody are on sale.

Created by Gerard Alessandrini, the comic mastermind behind the long-running hit “Forbidden Broadway,” and performed by a versatile cast of seven, Spamilton is a side-splitting new musical parody.

Marilyn Stasio of Variety muses, “Hip-hop, Broadway showtunes, Viennese waltzes — is there anything this guy can’t write? No, not Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, but Gerard Alessandrini, whose ingenious parody, Spamilton, simultaneously salutes and sends up Miranda and his signature musical.”

Ben Brantley of The New York Times says, “This smart, silly and often convulsively funny thesis, performed by a motor-mouthed cast that is fluent in many tongues, is the work of that eminent specialist in Broadway anatomy, pathology and gossip, Gerard Alessandrini.”

About The Creator:

Gerard Alessandrini (Creator, writer & director) is a Special Tony Award winner for Excellence in the Theatre. He created, wrote and directed all 25 editions of “Forbidden Broadway” in NYC, Los Angeles and around the world, and performed in the original 1982 cast. He can be heard on four of the 12 “Forbidden Broadway” cast albums and on the Disney classics “Aladdin” and “Pocahontas.” He has written television specials for Bob Hope, Angela Lansbury and Carol Burnett. He contributed material to the recent Barbra Streisand album, “Encore.” His other musicals include “Madame X” (co-written with Robert Hetzel) and an all-sung version of Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker.” Most recently in New York, he directed the new revue “Anything Can Happen in the Theater: The Songs of Maury Yeston.” His Spamilton won Best Unique Theatrical Experience (Off-Broadway Theatre Alliance) and Show of the Year (2017 MAC Award). Other awards include seven Drama Desks (including two for Best Lyrics), one Obie, two Lucille Lortels, and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Drama League.

The creative team includes Gerry McIntyre (choreography), Morgan Large (set design), Dustin Cross (costume design) and Fred Barton (music supervision).

The North American tour of Spamilton: An American Parody is produced by Spamiltour LLC. Spamilton was originally produced by John Freedson, David Zippel, Gerard Alessandrini and Christine Pedi.

If You Go:

Spamilton: An American Parody

April 7-19, 2020

TPAC’s Johnson Theater

505 Deaderick St.

Tickets:

TPAC.org

615-782-4040