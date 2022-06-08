Check Out Renderings of Spring Hill’s New Police Station

Members of the Spring Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen—and residents who attended or watched BOMA’s regular public meeting Monday—saw the designer’s rendering of the new, state-of-the-art police station.

Here it is for those who missed it.

Construction of the 60,000 square foot building begins in early 2023 at Hathaway Blvd., off Old Port Royal Road in Spring Hill.

It’s a versatile, high-tech, and secure headquarters like those found in other growing cities.

The new police station is a budget priority for BOMA, as are an additional fire station and road upgrades. Financing of such projects is aided by Spring Hill’s new AA+ Standard & Poor’s municipal bond rating. And the City acted ahead to lock in lower rates during inflationary times.