Check Out Over 70 Photos of the 2022 Main Street Festival in Downtown Franklin

The 38th Annual Main Street Festival took place in downtown Franklin on Saturday, April 23 and Sunday, April 24.
The festival featured over 150 arts & crafts Vendors, over 30 food and beverage vendors, a KidZone, a PetZone, live music, beer garden, whiskey lounge.
A new feature this year was Spring Street, an interactive, immersive art experience. Drawing inspiration from beloved children’s book color palettes (Eric Carle, etc.), Spring Street sponsored by Geico enabled festival-goers to interact with art, including street art, larger-than-life illustrations from the book and specialty foods from the book! Other interactive features included yoga, street games, poetry and children’s readings, weaving stations, chalk art exhibits, and demonstrations by professional artists as well as an area for festival-goers to express their own artistic creativity.